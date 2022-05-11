WATCH LIVE: Recorded confession expected on third day of Ryan Duke trial

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead is expected to play out in court on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the third day of the trial of Ryan Duke. Duke is charged in connection with Grinstead’s death.

Duke no longer stands by that recorded confession.

Ryan Duke trial resumes for third day

