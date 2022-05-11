Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE: Recorded confession expected on third day of Ryan Duke trial

Duke no longer stands by the recorded confession
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead is expected to play out in court on Wednesday.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead is expected to play out in court on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the third day of the trial of Ryan Duke. Duke is charged in connection with Grinstead’s death.

Duke no longer stands by that recorded confession.

WATCH LIVE:

Ryan Duke trial resumes for third day

The Ryan Duke trial is resuming for the third day.

Posted by WALB News 10 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

