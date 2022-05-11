Ask the Expert
Record early voting turnout continues for Peach State

Currently, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia, according to Secretary of State...
Currently, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger said this is a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 160% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As early voting in the May primary election continues across the Peach State, the state’s top election official said Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers.

Currently, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger said this is a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 160% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since, according to Raffensperger.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” said Raffensperger. “As Secretary of State, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections.”

Turnout Numbers Through May 10:

  • Total Turnout: 254,556
  • Early In-Person: 234,893
  • Absentee: 19,663
  • Republican: 146,425; Democrat: 106,188; Nonpartisan: 1,943
  • New Turnout Since Previous Day: 37,742
  • Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 35,094
  • Absentee Since Previous Day: 2,648

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2020:

  • Early In-Person: 90,393

Turnout Numbers Through Same Day in 2018:

  • Early In-Person: 69,263

