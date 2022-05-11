Ask the Expert
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats

Courtney Hicks
Courtney Hicks(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a man they say made threats to law enforcement.

A release says on Wednesday, around 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue after Courtney Hicks called the Albany Communications Center using vulgar language and threatening law enforcement.

Dispatch told officers that Hicks had been doing this for a few days prior and would not cooperate with them when asked for his address.

A release says Hicks told dispatchers that if officers were sent to his house, he would shoot them with his gun. A warrant has been issued for Hicks for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any credible information regarding the whereabouts of Hicks, call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

