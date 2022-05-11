Man arrested in Bainbridge mobile home standoff

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after a standoff at a Bainbridge mobile home, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, shots were fired at a mobile home on Old Whigham Road in Bainbridge.

Law enforcement responded but didn’t find anything. A short while later, more shots were fired. After a 911 call, deputies arrived again and discovered there was a man inside a home firing shots.

Deputies knocked on the door and more shots were fired. Deputies took cover and at some point, two deputies returned fire.

Shannon Eugene Hall was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

