Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Bainbridge mobile home standoff

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.
The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after a standoff at a Bainbridge mobile home, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, shots were fired at a mobile home on Old Whigham Road in Bainbridge.

Law enforcement responded but didn’t find anything. A short while later, more shots were fired. After a 911 call, deputies arrived again and discovered there was a man inside a home firing shots.

Deputies knocked on the door and more shots were fired. Deputies took cover and at some point, two deputies returned fire.

Shannon Eugene Hall was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Currently, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia, according to Secretary of State...
Record early voting turnout continues for Peach State
The late Winfred Rembert wrote a memoir called “Chasing To My Grave: An Artist Memoir Of The...
Late South Ga. author wins Pulitzer
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
WATCH LIVE: Recorded confession expected on third day of Ryan Duke trial
WALB
Campaign sign theft under investigation in Lowndes County