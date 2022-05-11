Late South Ga. author wins Pulitzer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A late South Georgia author won a Pulitzer Prize.
The late Winfred Rembert wrote a memoir called “Chasing To My Grave: An Artist Memoir Of The Jim Crow South”.
The memoir describes what it was like for Rembert to grow up in the south.
Earlier this month, the co-author of the book Erin Kelly was on Dialogue with Karla Heath-Sands to talk about the memoir and how she got involved with the memoir.
Rembert is survived by his widow Patsy Rembert.
