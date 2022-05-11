Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced Wednesday that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week.

A release from the governor’s office said this initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which was recently passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Kemp. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020 because of the state experiencing a revenue surplus.

“Due to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and our measured reopening that prioritized protecting both lives and livelihoods, Georgia is in a position to issue these one-time refunds,” said Kemp. “As hardworking Georgians face rising inflation caused by failed federal government policies, we are doing what we can to provide relief by returning their money back into their pockets.”

The release says single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of Household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500. The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability.

“I want to commend the entire team at DOR for their hard work and diligence in issuing these refunds in a timely manner to hardworking Georgians,” said State Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden.

The governor’s office said due to the volume of refunds, it may take some time for all refunds to be processed. The department anticipates issuing all the refunds by early August for returns filed by April 18, 2022.

Your HB 1302 refund will not be issued until your 2021 tax return has been processed.

