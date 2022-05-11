Georgia Christian downs St. George’s to win State Championship

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The Lady Generals from Georgia Christian defeated St. George’s on Monday night to capture their first championship in the program’s history.

Junior forward Katie Moss scored three first half goals for the Lady Generals and that would prove to be more than enough.

Georgia Christian would hold on to win 3-1 and they finish out the season on an eight match win streak.

