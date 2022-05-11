Ask the Expert
Georgia Christian downs St. George’s to win State Championship

Video from WALB
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The Lady Generals from Georgia Christian defeated St. George’s on Monday night to capture their first championship in the program’s history.

Junior forward Katie Moss scored three first half goals for the Lady Generals and that would prove to be more than enough.

Georgia Christian would hold on to win 3-1 and they finish out the season on an eight match win streak.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

