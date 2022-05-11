South Georgia’s we’ve had these cool starts, we continue on that roll, 56. What else have we had a lot of ? Sunshine and it’s going to dominate each and every hour once the sun comes. Winds out of the north northeast about 10 miles per hour top off at a very balmy 88. Now for tonight, this will be the last night we’ll see some 50s as we go into the morning hours, we’ll go from the mid 80s 7pm falling through the 70s by midnight and mostly in the mid 60s And then again we’ll level off generally in the upper 50s to near 60. Starting off on your Thursday. What about rain chances? We do have a slight chance of a shower storm Friday afternoon. And then the unleashing of the gorilla. Yes the Heat is on like Donkey Kong. A big heatwave next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.