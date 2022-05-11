ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we go through the rest of this Wednesday it is going to be fairly dry but we’ll start to see winds start to pick up ever so slightly out of the Northeast. Lows for tonight will be getting down into the 50s Thursday is gonna remain warm, but seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds as high as 25 miles an hour with plenty of sunshine to go around here in southwest Georgia. Thankfully, no rain chances are expected for the Thursday forecast. However, with things being so dry and also breezy tomorrow we could expect some fire weather conditions, so be cautious when you’re having to do outdoor burning. Moving on throughout the rest of the period, Friday has our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This is all due to a low that is going to slide closer to us throughout Friday. Now we won’t be seeing high chances for rain on Saturday or Sunday. We can thank a weak high-pressure system it’s going to move in to bring in drier air throughout this time. Instead, we’re going to start seeing much warmer conditions, especially by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of us could be seeing the upper 90s being possible. Now with temperatures going in this direction. This is going to lead to the potential for dangerous outdoor conditions with heat index values getting into the upper 90, maybe even low one hundred. This means that you want to limit your time outdoors and we will closely monitor the forecast for any changes in this forecast.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.