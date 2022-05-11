A few more sunny days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather benign weather pattern is providing some delightful spring weather across SGA Tuesday. Abundant sunshine, a light breeze and pleasantly warm upper 70s to mid 80s Tuesday. With high pressure in control expect few changes until the end of the week. The airmass remain stable until an areas of low pressure retrogrades over the southeast later this week. Over the weekend the low lifts north as a weak cold front slowly slides east. Look for isolated-scattered showers Friday then a slight chance through the weekend.

Next week mostly dry and warmer as highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows mid-upper 60s.

