‘Feeling the Love’: Blind artist creates massive braille art display

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unofficial world record slowly came to life Tuesday afternoon at Railroad Square.

International Braille artist Clarke Reynolds has spent the last three weeks in Tallahassee on residency with the blindDANCE Film Festival.

For one of his final works, he set up shop outside at Railroad Square and started to create 9-foot braille dots spelling out the word “love.”

Reynolds is from England, but stylized some of the dots to look like American Flags to honor his home for the past few weeks.

He said turning usually small dots into massive circles is a metaphor for his life’s work.

“Braille are such tiny dots, and it kind of represents blindness in a way,” he said. “We’re not seen, we’re not talked about. But you blow it up, give it meaning, give it gravitas, so the bigger the dot gets, the more exposure about blindness happens.”

The exhibit was just a one-day pop-up display.

Blind filmmaker Ben Fox stood alongside Reynolds as he worked under the hot Florida sun.

Jennifer Perry, who serves as the Orientation and Mobility Program Coordinator at FSU, also looked on as Reynolds worked his magic.

The group says displays like these help raise awareness for an often-overlooked community.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.