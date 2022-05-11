Ask the Expert
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is lucky to be alive after losing control of the wheel resulting in his tractor-trailer being submerged in the Flint River, according to the Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge.

BPS said the driver was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the river by residents as the truck was going over the bridge. The truck was completely submerged in the river.

The Department of Natual Resources and the Department of Transportation are assisting with the investigation.

