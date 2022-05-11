Ask the Expert
Albany State softball closes door on 2022 season

The Golden Rams pose with their SIAC eastern division championship trophy
The Golden Rams pose with their SIAC eastern division championship trophy(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State softball team has closed the door on what was a very successful 2022 season, the first under head coach Jason Bryant, which saw a third place finish in the SIAC tournament.

Overall, the Golden Rams saw 35 wins, an eastern division title and the ladies have a lot to build on, as ASU made it clear that they are here to stay, and according to coach, even better things are on the way.

“We are a good program, a solid program and we’ve taken a giant step forward,” said Bryant. “Not just a little step, we took a giant step forward so now unlike coming into this season, where teams don’t expect anything, now other teams are shooting for you, you’re division champions, you’re number one in the east. You got to work, you got to keep working, keep pressing, keep going, you know keep the goal in mind and strive for it.”

And Albany State will hope to be even better in 2023.

