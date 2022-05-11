Ask the Expert
Albany State to play in Black College World Series

By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Al. (WALB) - Despite their runner up finish in the SIAC tournament over the weekend, the baseball season will continue for Albany State this week as the guys have been given a chance to play on another big time stage.

The Golden Rams have been invited to play in the Black College World Series up in Montgomery, a tournament that will feature eight HBCU programs from all over the Southeast.

Four teams were selected from Division Two and four from the from NAIA, a chance for scouts to see these guys in a city that loves baseball, in a stadium home to the Montgomery Biscuits.

And for ASU it’s a big opportunity to put their talent on full display.

“I think they can show they have yet to play their best baseball, I mean we played a really good game against Savannah State, we play a really good game in the championship game but I think they want to get out there and there is going to be some scouts there and be able to show that we are a top team, an HBCU team but also a top team in the region,” said Golden Rams head coach Scot Hemmings. “The guys are excited, we get to go play in a Double A stadium, the Montgomery Biscuits stadium and it’s going to be a great atmosphere, they are putting us up in a nice hotel and we get to play some good quality baseball and try to win a championship.”

And Albany State will open tournament play on Wednesday morning against Kentucky State.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

