Teen allegedly caught breaking into cars shot to death in southeast Atlanta

Investigators at the scene of New Town Circle
Investigators at the scene of New Town Circle(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A teen is dead after shooting broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, two teens, ages 15 and 17, were allegedly breaking into cars near the Skylark Apartments on 1099 Boulevard SE when they were confronted by a resident.

Police tell CBS46 gunfire was then exchanged between the teenagers and the resident.

Both teens were shot and they fled the scene in a Jeep truck allegedly stolen from the complex, according to investigators. Police say the teens drove to their home on New Town Circle at the Forest Cove Apartments. That’s when officers were called to assist.

Atlanta police found one teenager dead and the other teenager hurt. They say he was brought to the hospital.

An officer on scene told a CBS46 news crew that the shooting appeared to be a case of defense for the neighbor, who found the teens near his car and was threatened by them.

Georgia’s Stand Your Ground Law says citizens can use deadly force to defend themselves or property if they believe such force is necessary to prevent death, bodily injury, or a felony.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

