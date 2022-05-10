Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Residents fed up after string of shootings in Wood Valley Apartments

Residents rattled by gunfire at a Thomasville apartment complex are calling on police to do...
Residents rattled by gunfire at a Thomasville apartment complex are calling on police to do more to stop the violence.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Residents rattled by gunfire at a Thomasville apartment complex are calling on police to do more to stop the violence.

Two shootings less than 24-hours apart have people living on edge in the Wood Valley Apartments on Altman Avenue and Warner Street.

Police say the first shooting happened after midnight Thursday, injuring one person in their mid-twenties. No injuries were reported from the second shooting Friday morning. However, several people from the complex are taking a stand and share that enough is enough.

“It’s becoming a huge safety issue,” said one resident that wishes to remain anonymous. “The children can be out in broad open daylight playing, and there was a situation once before where they had to run into people’s apartments because someone was out here shooting during the daytime.”

Residents say just a year ago the complex was quiet and safe, but the gun violence has become so frequent now that they can barely sleep at night.

“I was keeping count but now I have lost count because it’s been just that many,” said someone from the complex.

Lieutenant Toby Knifer with the Thomasville Police Department says through the investigation it is believed the two shootings are somehow related, however the department is still actively investigating. He says the victim from Thursday’s shooting had non-life threatening injuries and has already been treated and released.

While residents are asking the apartment’s staff and law enforcement to do more, officials say the community could also do more by speaking out and sharing information with the authorities when these incidents happen.

Anyone with any information regarding the shootings are asked to contact TPD at (229)-227-3249.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Commissioner Rick Muggridge is stepping down from his District 4 seat on May 15. (Source: WALB)
Lee Co. commissioner stepping down
Police said on Monday around 4 a.m., four individuals were reported to be looking through...
APD investigating entering autos in Doublegate area
Scott’s Pharmacy Owner Paul Scott said he remembers when Plan B was first introduced to...
Could overturning Roe v Wade impact other contraception?
Ryan Duke is charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
WATCH LIVE: Ryan Duke trial continues into second day