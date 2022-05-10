Liberty Co. Sheriff to address incident involving Delaware State athletes

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The President of a prominent HBCU says he’s “incensed” after a traffic stop involving Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen says the incident happened on April 20 in Liberty County when deputies stopped a bus with the Delaware State Lacrosse team on board and searched their bus.

An incident occurred in Georgia when the Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse Team was returning home from a game in Florida. Read a message from President Allen in which, again, he says, “We shall not be moved.” https://t.co/IihQ6yV3pt pic.twitter.com/RBC6jZF5C2 — Delaware State University (@DelStateUniv) May 9, 2022

In a statement released Tuesday by Allen, he said the deputies attempted to quote “intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.” The statement went on to say that deputies found nothing illegal on the bus.

Someone on board the bus took a video during the search. It shows deputies telling the riders on board that their luggage was going to be searched.

You can watch the video below:

The university president says he’s contacted the governor of Delaware, members of Congress and law enforcement in Georgia about the incident.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman is holding a news conference after Delaware State University said the university’s lacrosse team was stopped and searched on their bus while traveling through Georgia on April 20.

