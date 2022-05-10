Ask the Expert
Liberty Co. Sheriff to address incident involving Delaware State athletes

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The President of a prominent HBCU says he’s “incensed” after a traffic stop involving Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen says the incident happened on April 20 in Liberty County when deputies stopped a bus with the Delaware State Lacrosse team on board and searched their bus.

In a statement released Tuesday by Allen, he said the deputies attempted to quote “intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.” The statement went on to say that deputies found nothing illegal on the bus.

Someone on board the bus took a video during the search. It shows deputies telling the riders on board that their luggage was going to be searched.

You can watch the video below:

The university president says he’s contacted the governor of Delaware, members of Congress and law enforcement in Georgia about the incident.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman is holding a news conference after Delaware State University said the university’s lacrosse team was stopped and searched on their bus while traveling through Georgia on April 20.

WTOC will stream this news conference online at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

