Lee Co. commissioner stepping down

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge is stepping down from his District 4 seat on May 15.

Muggridge said he is moving out of his district.

He has been the District 4 representative since 2009.

“The Lee County government is in fine shape as I leave, but I know they will be fine because of the fine people who work there,” Muggridge said. “It has been the joy and honor of my life to be a part of that. (I) thank my neighbors who elected me four times to serve them.”

The outgoing commissioner said there will need to be a special election to fill the remainder of his commission seat, and that it will probably be held during the November election.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.