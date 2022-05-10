Ask the Expert
Lee Co. commissioner stepping down

Commissioner Rick Muggridge is stepping down from his District 4 seat on May 15. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge is stepping down from his District 4 seat on May 15.

Muggridge said he is moving out of his district. 

He has been the District 4 representative since 2009. 

“The Lee County government is in fine shape as I leave, but I know they will be fine because of the fine people who work there,” Muggridge said. “It has been the joy and honor of my life to be a part of that. (I) thank my neighbors who elected me four times to serve them.”

The outgoing commissioner said there will need to be a special election to fill the remainder of his commission seat, and that it will probably be held during the November election.

