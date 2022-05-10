Kemp signs legislation to strengthen forestry industry, protect natural resources

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed six pieces of legislation aiming to strengthen Georgia’s forestry industry, promote conservation efforts and protect the state’s natural resources.

The legislation includes:

“Georgia’s agriculture assets, beautiful natural wonders, and great outdoors have given both my family and many others a livelihood and good memories. We’re not only proud to be champions of our state’s thriving agriculture and related industries and natural resources, we’re also dedicated to ensuring future generations are able to enjoy them as well. The bills I signed into law will help us treat the forestry industry the same way that we do agriculture as well as protect hunting, fishing, and conservation land, and more. I want to thank those in the Georgia General Assembly who carried these measures, as well as the Department of Natural Resources for their continued efforts to conserve our wild places and the Georgia Forestry Association for their work to support Georgia’s number one forestry industry.”