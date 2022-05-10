Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Changes arrive Friday
There's a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoo
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a definite chill on the air this morning but lunchtime again the temperatures will be delightful if you have a chance get out there and enjoy the outdoors because what’s looming next week, we’ll have you hitting the AC on high and keeping it indoors unless of course you got a pool. We’ll see temperatures get to mid 70s mid day and into the mid 80s at 4pm. On top off of 85 are warm to mild this evening at three at 7pm Seven to 9pm 11pm word 66. Another cool night look at this. We got temperatures in the mid to upper 50s so it won’t be quite as chilly as it is this morning but it’s gonna feel nice and then the temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and x f couple of afternoons. But you notice once we get to Saturday, a warm front comes in and temperatures go from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s heading into next week. And again, that’s just a taste of what’s to come as a possibility we can have a full blown heatwave next week. And temperatures in the upper 90s. Approaching 100 morning low is very comfortable mid 50s Then we’ll get in the low 60s heading into the weekend mid to upper 60s The rain chances do return come Friday, scattered showers and storms that’ll be our best chance we are under moderate drought conditions so any rain would be welcomed.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warm and mostly dry
Rain returns into the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday May 9
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather