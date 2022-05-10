APD investigating liquor store burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a liquor store.

On Monday, police responded to Ajax Liquor Store on Broad Avene.

The owner told police that several cases of alcohol, a large amount of cash, lottery tickets, cartons of Newport cigarettes, and a Georgia Lottery Machine was stolen out of the store.

Police said there are currently no suspects and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

