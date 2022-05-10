Ask the Expert
APD investigating entering autos in Doublegate area

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating several entering auto complaints that happened in the Doublegate Drive area.

Police said on Monday around 4 a.m., four individuals were reported to be looking through vehicles and pulling on door handles in the 2000 block of Doublegate Drive.

One neighborhood resident told police that his vehicle was unlocked and a bag was taken out of his vehicle. Police said it was later found.

Police said currently there are no suspects and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

