ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is Historic Prevention Month and the Albany-Dougherty County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is inviting the community to learn more about the area’s historic preservation.

On Tuesday, the HPC is giving property owners in the historic district the opportunity to learn more about making external changes to homes and buildings with their Navigating the Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) Process event. It’s from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Garden Center at Historic Rawson Circle, 808 5th Avenue.

On May 21, the HPC will have a fun-filled day for families. The Museum Mayhem will highlight the many exhibits at Thronateeska that represent preservation and reflect pride in the community. The event is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Thronateeska Heritage Center, 100 W. Roosevelt.

For more information, call (229) 438-3901.

Albany-Dougherty HPC celebrates Historic Preservation Month

