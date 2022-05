OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen starts Monday morning.

Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead.

Opening statements begin at 9 a.m.

