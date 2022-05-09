Warm and mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous Monday! Sunny with a light breeze and pleasantly warm upper 60s upper 70s. Tonight clear and cooling into the mid 50s. It’s the last morning in the 50s as temperatures slowly rise.

Still looking and feeling rather nice with a northeasterly flow and a ridge of high pressure dominating the southeast. This keeps us with several more days of awesome weather with tons of sunshine. Temperatures rise over the weekend into early week lows upper 60s and highs around 90.

Hot air stays west while chances of rain slowly creep back late week into the weekend. There’s a pesky low off the east coast that’ll retrograde southwest in the coming days. Something to watch as it pushes moisture inland. For now rain chances late week into the weekend but only a slight chance.

