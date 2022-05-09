Mild Week Ahead - Rain Chances Return Late Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hopefully you all had a great Mother’s Day

The weather certainly cooperated. High temperatures were slightly below average at their peak. Some hit the low 80s and some stayed in the 70s.

There’s a weak cold front trying to poke into our extreme northeastern counties. Temperatures there are a few degrees cooler. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with a crisp feel.

Weeklong Forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure is beginning to build in the Plains up to the northeast. They are expecting temperature records.

Southwest Georgia will be on the fringe of that airmass. We will warm up, but not nearly as much as we did last week. A northeast wind will continue to filter in dry air which will keep us from warming up too much.

High temperatures trend from the lower 80s on Monday to the upper 80s by week’s end. Lows will stay seasonably cool. The lower 60s for most of the week with modest humidity.

Starting Friday, we will feel impacts from a low pressure system that could develop into our first tropical system. Right now, it is meandering off the mid-Atlantic coast. It’s potential impacts will be increasing rain chances and return of summerlike humidity.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.