McDonald’s adds freebies, tarot card readings for Mercury retrograde

This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or...
This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or McDouble.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
(CNN) - Do you want fries and a tarot card reading with your order?

McDonald’s has you covered.

This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or McDouble. If the stars align, you’ll get a tarot card reading by astrology expert Madam Adam.

The fast-food chain is leaning into Mercury retrograde, a time astrology buffs will tell you is traditionally associated with confusion, delay and frustration.

The two-day deal is available Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a chance at a reading, you’ll need to post your Zodiac sign in the comment section of Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts announcing the Mercury retrograde deal.

During a live reading on TikTok, Madam Adam will randomly select a few folks for custom readings.

