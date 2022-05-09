Ask the Expert
Lee Co. trojans standards remain the same going into spring

Lee Co. High School football
Lee Co. High School football(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans are back at it on trojan field.

They held their first spring practice and the standards remain the same.

Even after losing five power 5 players, the Trojans are ready to find new leaders.

They will also depend on some of their top guys like Ousmane Kromah, Christopher Martin, Omar White, and Jevelle Fergurson.

“Well yes when you have a really good high school football program you’re going to lose really good football players every year. But we got a strong freshmen program, a strong JV program, we got some really good players back and we got a lot of really good players ready to step up and make a name for themselves. It seems like every year we’re losing good football players, sending players off to college. I think we had 14 signed this past year but we got a bunch of young guys coming up ready to make a name for themselves and replace them. So we’re excited to be out here today, we got a lot of talent out here and we’re excited to have a great year” said head football coach, Dean Fabrizio.

Ousmane Kromah gained some more motivation going into his sophomore season after Lee Co. high school alumni, Mark Robinson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He came from the same place I played at and where I came from and I just feel like If he could make it, I could make it” said Kromah.

The trojans will have their spring game on May 20th.

