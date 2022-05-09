Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hot Wheels launches new toy to inspire kids to push past perceived limitations

The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and...
The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.(Hot Wheels via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hot Wheels is launching its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and backflips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control, and a ramp so users can perform his tricks.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

The toy is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
Vandals defaced landmarks at Penn State over graduation weekend.
Vandals deface Penn State landmarks over graduation weekend
President Joe Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Vandals defaced landmarks at Penn State over graduation weekend.
Vandals deface Penn State landmarks over graduation weekend