Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cooler than average to start the work week
All right, we're starting off in the upper 50s. Very comfortable outside 69 and sunshine low humidity nice East northeast wind 74 at 1pm and we'll just touch at
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off in the upper 50s. Very comfortable outside 69 and sunshine low humidity nice East northeast wind 74 at 1pm and we’ll just touch at this afternoon just really really nice weather here as we’re in the backside of this low pressure that brought us had severe threat on Friday and now a stock off the coast of the Carolinas continue to pump in drier and more comfortable air so 79 and 7pm will fall through the 70s into the 60s and into the 50s tomorrow morning. Look how cool will be the average is the 61 will be in the low to mid 50s as chilly as 52 in Homerville 55 and multi 56 here in Albany 57 Miles spot in Bainbridge and then for the daytime highs we’ll see the temperatures will warm up a little bit and then we’ll see some clouds coming in here on Friday with a slight chance of showers milder mornings next week. So enjoy this brief cool down.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Mild Week Ahead - Rain Chances Return Late Week
Sunny and mild
First Alert Forecast 5/8
WALB First Alert Weather
Mother’s Day Forecast