We’re starting off in the upper 50s. Very comfortable outside 69 and sunshine low humidity nice East northeast wind 74 at 1pm and we’ll just touch at this afternoon just really really nice weather here as we’re in the backside of this low pressure that brought us had severe threat on Friday and now a stock off the coast of the Carolinas continue to pump in drier and more comfortable air so 79 and 7pm will fall through the 70s into the 60s and into the 50s tomorrow morning. Look how cool will be the average is the 61 will be in the low to mid 50s as chilly as 52 in Homerville 55 and multi 56 here in Albany 57 Miles spot in Bainbridge and then for the daytime highs we’ll see the temperatures will warm up a little bit and then we’ll see some clouds coming in here on Friday with a slight chance of showers milder mornings next week. So enjoy this brief cool down.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.