Doerun May Day Festival celebrates 40 Years

By Candace Newman
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - The May Day Festival in Doerun was successful in its 40th year.

It took place May 6 and 7 and several people WALB spoke with said they were happy to see the event come back after COVID-19 cases caused it to be canceled in past years.

Friday night featured a barbecue cook-off and music from DJ Smile at Peachtree Park.

Food vendors were also there serving up delicious eats.

Saturday began with the May Pole Dance at Doerun Elementary School and the May Day Parade followed.

Organizers said more than 50 vendors were there.

One vendor who sells clothing said this was the first year she’d attended the event since opening her business.

Chiquita Shorter owns “Teen Attack.”

“We love people. We love to unite. We love to see everyone out with smiles, just a big gathering so that’s what we’re all about: family and loving on each other,” Shorter said. “We get out, we’re talking to the youth. We’re also motivating them to keep them in school, keep them a level head also you know help them find their inner self.”

Other vendors there included “Pammy Cakes,” “Half Pint’s Sweets and Treats,” “Petra’s Sugar Blast,” “Gena’s Funnel Cakes,” “Kona Ice,” and “Wolf Creek Winery” which offered wine slushes.

A cakewalk also took place.

There were also things for families to do for fun, like bounce houses, slides, a rock tower and a mechanical bull.

Rev. James McBurrows led the opening prayer and Brook Coleman sang the National Anthem.

Other performers included The Doerun Djemby Drummers and the Danny Dawson Band.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

