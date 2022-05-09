Ask the Expert
Anonymous donor pays tab for college graduates in Texas

FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about...
FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.(Sengchoy Int. via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Tx. (Gray News) – An anonymous donor picked up the remaining balances of more than 100 students who graduated from Wiley College this weekend.

According to a news release, the school’s president, Herman J. Felton Jr., made the announcement during the commencement ceremony, informing graduates they graduated debt-free.

“We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” Felton said.

The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about $300,000.

Wiley College says it is committed to access and has reduced its tuition in the past years to $17,500, covering tuition, fees and room and board.

