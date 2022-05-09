Ask the Expert
Adel native’s song about mom goes viral

By Candace Newman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An Adel native’s song about his mom has gone viral and just in time for Mother’s Day.

Jordan Rowe has been a songwriter and performer in Nashville, Tennessee for about three years now.

The song he wrote with a friend has reached 5 million TikTok views and more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

It’s called “Mama Ain’t Jesus.”

Rowe, who is an Adel native and a son of law enforcement in South Georgia, spoke with WALB News 10′s Candace Newman about the conversation that sparked the idea for this song that’s gained so much attention.

