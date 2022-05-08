Mother’s Day Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a beautiful day across southwest Georgia. Just a few days ago we had areas with highs in the mid 90s. Thanks to a cold front, we are back to average and even slightly below average.

Tonight you probably won’t need a light jacket, but it’ll be noticeably cooler than the past few evenings. We’ll cool down to the lower 70s and upper 60s after sunset. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 80s with clear skies and a light wind out of the north.

For your Mother’s Day, conditions will be ideal. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than today. Otherwise, it’ll be sunny and calm.

Next week temperatures will respond, but the air will be dry. What this means is low rain chances and starts staying in the lower 60s. High temperatures will begin to climb into the upper 80s by midweek.

Normal for this time of year is the mid 80s for highs and upper 50s for lows.

There is lowering confidence on a tropical storm forming off the Florida coast next weekend. It could provide our next rain chance but we do not expect any widespread destruction with the system if it forms.

Hurricane season remains less than a month away

