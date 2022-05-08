Americus water issues resolved

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many residents and businesses may have been highly inconvenienced by the water boiling advisory in Americus. But after some testing, it has been determined that the water is now safe to drink.

Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon explained what caused the advisory to be issued.

“It was caused by an open vessel, a vent which has a screen on it,” Kinnamon said. “Essentially, (what) failed was a wind incident that removed that vent, and under the Environmental Protection Division Department of Natural Resources State of Georgia, that is a reported event that has to be reported. And then there are guidelines that have to be followed once that takes place.”

He says a part of those guidelines was getting a specialized diver with specialized equipment to come and test the water. The mayor said the advisory was so long because they could not get the diver here until Friday.

“The testing occurred after the dive of the tank and it was determined that the tank was clear of any contaminants,” Kinnamon said. “Then the test requires 24 hours for incubation. So we just cleared at 1:55 p.m. (Saturday) that test, and the test were all negative. So our residents can resume normal operations and consumption of the water.”

Kinnamon said even though this was a major inconvenience for many, the city prioritizes safety over anything else.

He added that missing Cinco De Mayo was very upsetting for the community, but that he is glad the water will be properly working for Mother’s Day.

One of the businesses most affected by the advisory was The 1800 Mexican Restaurant in downtown Americus. It was was closed for two days and opened back up Saturday morning.

Luke Daniel is the Manager of 1800.

“We were shut down on the day of Cinco De Mayo, which is kind of a big deal for us because we’ve been planning for it ever since last Cinco De Mayo,” Daniel said. “That impacted us a lot because there’s a lot of people that couldn’t work, so they couldn’t get paid, you know. There wasn’t really anything we could do about it. It came out of the middle of nowhere.”

Daniel said that while he is sure the restaurant did lose some revenue, they plan on having a backup plan in case something like this ever happens again.

