Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — It’s now a crime in Alabama to administer or prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19. The new law took effect Sunday.

A federal judge continues to consider a request to block the state from enforcing the law.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke had cautioned attorneys Friday that he might not have a decision on a request for a preliminary injunction by the law’s May 8 effective date.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act makes it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe or administer puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19 to help affirm their new gender identity.

