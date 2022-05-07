Fantastic Mother’s Day Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There were several Severe T’storm Warnings and a Tornado Watch Friday. That watch has expired and the severe threat has ended. This evening as a weak cold front slides east across SGA isolated showers are possible. Only a few will pick up additional rainfall. Overall the severe threat didn’t expand which keep keep potential tornadoes away from SGA. However there have been more than a dozen storm reports of damaging winds and quarter size hail.

Behind tonight’s cold front drier air filters in to clear us out for a weekend treat. Abundant sunshine, low humidity, a northwest breeze and near to slightly below average temperatures keeps us with delightful late spring conditions through the weekend.

Next week rather quiet under mostly sunny skies. With high pressure dominating temperatures and humidity slowly rise as highs top mid-upper 80s while lows hold low to mid 60s. Rain returns on Friday.

