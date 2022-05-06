Worth Co. kicks off spring under new head coach Jefferey Hammond

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County rams hit the ground running in their first spring practice.

This is a team that’s under a new regime with Jeffery Hammond running the show now.

They will have to compete with teams like Fitzgerald and Dodge County this fall.

But Coach Hammond’s main priority is to make sure the team is fundamentally sound throughout spring ball.

“Our spring will be more about evaluation. It’s the first time our staff is here to see these kids get to run around. The most important thing is to see if we could get them in the right spots so they can going forward in summer and we could go into scheme and all that. The other thing is once we get a little bit of things in is to come in and start being physical” said Hammond.

“I think they know the challenge we’re up to and we’re going to try to do the best we can. We have four teams 3 or 4 teams coming into our region that are pretty good. So I think we just need to compete with each other in practice and maybe it will pay off in a winning situation” said senior quarterback, Chip Cooper.

The rams are hopeful that they will get better throughout the spring.

