VSU prepares future pilots with new Flight Simulation Room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta State ROTC cadets have new tools to help prepare for the Air Force. The school recently unveiled its Flight Simulation Room.

The flightier simulation chair gives students that virtual reality experience of flying large aircrafts. The chair rotates in the direction of the controls and it gives a feeling of mild turbulence from a plane.

The room also consists of another room that’s for ground school lessons. Students begin with the basics of aviation, work themselves all the way to the Cessna stimulators, and learn how to fly single-engine planes.

Bobby Mitchell is a senior cadet at VSU and is preparing to graduate this weekend. He says VSU has very well prepared him to further his pilot career.

“If it wasn’t for this program and the resources we have because of the endowment of Stuart Park as well as the university, it’s not necessarily safe to say I wouldn’t be selected as a pilot but my class had a 100% select rate for flying positions in the Air Force,” he says.

He says the pilot training process takes 55 weeks. Six months of that will be spent flying a T-6 trainer aircraft flown by the USAF and US Navy. This will be the first aircraft they fly before becoming a pilot.

“So I’ll be headed to Euro natives joint jet pilot training only 55 of us get selected a year. and we’ll go train with our European allies 14 other signatory countries in the nation to be part of the world’s elite fighter pilot training program,” he added.

This is VSU’s largest cadet class since 2019 and they are all excited and ready for their future careers.

Congratulations class of 2022.

