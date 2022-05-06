Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VSU prepares future pilots with new Flight Simulation Room

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta State ROTC cadets have new tools to help prepare for the Air Force. The school recently unveiled its Flight Simulation Room.

The flightier simulation chair gives students that virtual reality experience of flying large aircrafts. The chair rotates in the direction of the controls and it gives a feeling of mild turbulence from a plane.

The room also consists of another room that’s for ground school lessons. Students begin with the basics of aviation, work themselves all the way to the Cessna stimulators, and learn how to fly single-engine planes.

Bobby Mitchell is a senior cadet at VSU and is preparing to graduate this weekend. He says VSU has very well prepared him to further his pilot career.

“If it wasn’t for this program and the resources we have because of the endowment of Stuart Park as well as the university, it’s not necessarily safe to say I wouldn’t be selected as a pilot but my class had a 100% select rate for flying positions in the Air Force,” he says.

He says the pilot training process takes 55 weeks. Six months of that will be spent flying a T-6 trainer aircraft flown by the USAF and US Navy. This will be the first aircraft they fly before becoming a pilot.

“So I’ll be headed to Euro natives joint jet pilot training only 55 of us get selected a year. and we’ll go train with our European allies 14 other signatory countries in the nation to be part of the world’s elite fighter pilot training program,” he added.

This is VSU’s largest cadet class since 2019 and they are all excited and ready for their future careers.

Congratulations class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Peanut Proud’s gratitude for helping others is something that has been a priority for many years.
Peanut Proud donating over 30,000 peanut butter jars to Ukraine
Sumter County Schools (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools closed Friday for possible severe weather, water restrictions
A lake in Southwest, GA.
How littering is affecting Albany’s lakes and rivers
Justice Verda Colvin, Supreme Court of Georgia
Supreme Court of Ga. Justice calls for service, speaks on Roe vs. Wade leak