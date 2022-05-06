Ask the Expert
Severe weather threat Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday May 6 has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.

Friday a cold front slides east bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which could become strong to severe through the afternoon and evening. SPC has outline an Enhanced Risk and a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes. Outside of any thunderstorms a strong southerly breeze with gusts 25-30mph.

Following Friday’s potentially stormy weather, the cold front pushes out ushering in drier and slightly cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend. Clearing early Saturday gives way to sunshine and seasonably warm mid 80s. With drier air in place even nicer Sunday which starts with lows in the low 60s followed by sunny skies and highs seasonably warm upper 80s with less humidity.

Next week remains quiet and dry. Abundant sunshine with more seasonal temperatures more seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and lows low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

