‘Roman was one of the nicest dogs’: Investigation underway after Alma dog shot to death

ALMA, Ga. (WALB) - The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s claims that his dog had been shot and mutilated in Alma earlier this week.

The dog’s owner said he believes someone lured the dog away from his property.

On Tuesday, Roman’s owner Brady Richardson said he realized Roman was missing from his fenced-in yard.

Hours later, Richardson said he made a shocking discovery.

“These past two days have been the hardest of my life, or at least my adult life,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he and his fiancé and neighbors spent hours looking for Roman, when they found his corpse alongside a road, less than a mile from his home.

He said Roman had a bullet hole between his eyes, had been cut in several places and had been burned.

“It’s hard for me to talk about because Roman was one of the nicest dogs. Loved everyone from the time when he was a puppy. He never showed any aggression,” Richardson said.

Security footage shows Roman’s last few moments at his home. Richardson said Roman appears to have been lured away.

Guardians of Rescue is a nonprofit organization that is working with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office. Their investigators are currently performing a necropsy on Roman. Their goal is to give resources to underserved communities and to support local law enforcement.

Roman left the property on Tuesday morning before sunrise. (WALB)

“The sheriff’s (office) wants to know what really happened here, and so do we. I don’t think anyone wants to jump the gun and assume. I think when the sheriff’s (office) comes forward to discuss with more details, a lot of people will be very angry and shocked,” said Robert Misseri, the president of Guardians of Rescue.

Richardson told WALB News 10 he has no idea who could have done something like this or why.

“We don’t have enemies. We go to school, come home, go to work, come home. We don’t have time to make enemies,” Richardson said.

WALB reached out to the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office. The agency would only say they are investigating this incident. They wouldn’t confirm if they have suspects and wouldn’t talk about the nature of Roman’s injuries or how he died.

The necropsy on Roman should be completed within two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.