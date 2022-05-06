Peanut Proud donating over 30,000 peanut butter jars to Ukraine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Peanut Proud is showing out. They’re donating over 30,000 peanut butter jars to those in need in Ukraine.

“After seeing the devastation in Ukraine and what’s been happening over there, it really only seemed fitting that we help those people by providing peanut butter and provide them the nourishment that they may need when they’re not sure where their next meal is going to come from,” said Assistant Executive Director of the Georgia Peanut Commission, Joy Crosby.

Peanut Proud’s gratitude for helping others is something that has been a priority for many years.

Crosby said it took over $35,000 to make this happen.

“The peanut industry and individuals, organizations, and businesses within the peanut industry donate continually to Peanut Proud and so the funds that we receive for the donations. It’s pretty much as it comes in, it goes out. So as soon as money comes in, peanut butter is produced and shipped out to whatever the need is,” said Crosby.

In this case, that need is in Ukraine, according to Crosby.

34,560 peanut butter jars were donated through the World of Giving, the Ministry of Labor, and social protection in Moldova.

If you would like to donate yourself, you could visit Peanut Pround’s website.

