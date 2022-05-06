Ocilla man arrested on drug, gun charges

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Ocilla man is facing drug trafficking and weapon charges following a drug bust, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Tuesday, Reginald Eugene Ford, 48, was charged with several offenses.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Foxy Lane in Ocilla. During the search, 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine were all recovered.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.