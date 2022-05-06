Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ocilla man arrested on drug, gun charges

A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Foxy Lane in Ocilla. During the search, 783...
A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Foxy Lane in Ocilla. During the search, 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine were all recovered.(Source: GBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Ocilla man is facing drug trafficking and weapon charges following a drug bust, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Tuesday, Reginald Eugene Ford, 48, was charged with several offenses.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Foxy Lane in Ocilla. During the search, 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine were all recovered.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road.
Dougherty PD looking for missing juvenile
Southwest Georgia is gearing up to see their graduate walk across the stage into the next part...
Graduation season is here for southwest Georgia
He was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
Update: Victim identified, man arrested in Albany homicide
Crime scene
Albany shooting incident under investigation