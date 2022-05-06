Kemp signs number of health-related bills into law

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills that his office said are designed to benefit patients across the state and strengthen the Peach State’s healthcare system.

Here is what the governor signed:

HB 733 is a bill that requires insurers who cover diagnostic examinations for breast cancer to treat cost-sharing requirements the same as annual mammograms, furthering access to potentially life-saving health exams and increasing the likelihood of early detection for those tested regularly.

HB 937 is a bill that provides notification to all eligible recipients of insurance coverage for annual mammograms to women over 40.

HB 1304 is a bill that will allow patients to appoint a lay caregiver after discharge from a hospital, which is aimed at improving their quality of care and recovery.

HB 1069 will provide a new licensure category for adult mental health facilities and programs. This bill will also further support mental health reforms signed into law earlier this year by expanding access to mental health facilities for adult treatment.

SB 341 is a bill that empowers patients to receive prior authorization for prescribed conditions requiring ongoing medication therapy for up to a year, cutting red tape for those receiving treatment.

SB 340 is a bill that will create a new accreditation organization for residency programs and removes the 50-resident cap on designated teaching hospitals, strengthening and expanding the workforce pipeline for healthcare workers.

HB 1041 will raise the cap on income tax credits for contributions to rural hospital organizations to $75 million per year.

“When I ran for governor, I told Georgians I would focus on bringing innovative solutions to our healthcare challenges — not just expand a one-size-fits-all, broken government program,” Kemp said. “The bills I have signed into law today further deliver on that promise, building on the efforts we made during the pandemic to confront that once-in-a-century event and its challenges.”

