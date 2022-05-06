Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis

'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.(Reed Saxon/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Dow shared this week on his social media page that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer.

Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver,” shared the cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actor and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, shared a joint statement on the actor’s Facebook page:

“Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

The couple didn’t share any further immediate details, but they thanked everyone already for their caring thoughts.

As of Friday afternoon, Dow’s social media post had over 14,000 comments from fans sending him well wishes and more than 2,000 shares.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

The entrance to Treeside Apartments in Albany.
Albany leaders push for better apartment oversight following sewage issues
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
This is the 10th year in a row that purple has taken over the City of Tifton.
Tifton goes purple in honor of Lupus Awareness
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner