Graduation season is here for southwest Georgia

Southwest Georgia is gearing up to see their graduate walk across the stage into the next part...
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Graduation season is here.

Southwest Georgia is gearing up to see their graduate walk across the stage into the next part of their lives.

Below are some dates for commencement ceremonies across southwest Georgia:

Albany State University

  • May 7, Albany Civic Center

Valdosta State University

  • May 7, 5 p.m. graduate students at The Complex, 7 p.m. undergraduates at the Front Lawn

Thomas University

  • May 7, undergraduates at 8:30 a.m., graduate students at 6 p.m., at the front of Forbes Campus

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

  • May 12, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Gressette Gymnasium

Georgia Southwestern State University

  • May 13, 3 p.m., Storm Dome

Dougherty County Schools

  • Dougherty High School - May 20, 6 p.m.
  • Westover High School - May 21, 9 a.m.
  • Monroe High School - May 21, 1 p.m.

Tift County Schools

  • May 21, 7:45 a.m., Brodie Field

Lee County Schools

  • May 27, 6:30 p.m., Albany Civic Center

Colquitt County Schools

  • May 28, 8 a.m., Mack Tharpe Stadium

Know of a commencement ceremony in your area? Send us a Facebook message.

Want to send us photos of your graduate at their commencement ceremony? Send them below.

