Graduation season is here for southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Graduation season is here.

Southwest Georgia is gearing up to see their graduate walk across the stage into the next part of their lives.

Below are some dates for commencement ceremonies across southwest Georgia:

Albany State University

May 7, Albany Civic Center

Valdosta State University

May 7, 5 p.m. graduate students at The Complex, 7 p.m. undergraduates at the Front Lawn

Thomas University

May 7, undergraduates at 8:30 a.m., graduate students at 6 p.m., at the front of Forbes Campus

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

May 12, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Gressette Gymnasium

Georgia Southwestern State University

May 13, 3 p.m., Storm Dome

Dougherty County Schools

Dougherty High School - May 20, 6 p.m.

Westover High School - May 21, 9 a.m.

Monroe High School - May 21, 1 p.m.

Tift County Schools

May 21, 7:45 a.m., Brodie Field

Lee County Schools

May 27, 6:30 p.m., Albany Civic Center

Colquitt County Schools

May 28, 8 a.m., Mack Tharpe Stadium

Know of a commencement ceremony in your area? Send us a Facebook message.

Want to send us photos of your graduate at their commencement ceremony? Send them below.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.