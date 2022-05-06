Graduation season is here for southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Graduation season is here.
Southwest Georgia is gearing up to see their graduate walk across the stage into the next part of their lives.
Below are some dates for commencement ceremonies across southwest Georgia:
Albany State University
- May 7, Albany Civic Center
Valdosta State University
- May 7, 5 p.m. graduate students at The Complex, 7 p.m. undergraduates at the Front Lawn
Thomas University
- May 7, undergraduates at 8:30 a.m., graduate students at 6 p.m., at the front of Forbes Campus
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
- May 12, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Gressette Gymnasium
Georgia Southwestern State University
- May 13, 3 p.m., Storm Dome
Dougherty County Schools
- Dougherty High School - May 20, 6 p.m.
- Westover High School - May 21, 9 a.m.
- Monroe High School - May 21, 1 p.m.
Tift County Schools
- May 21, 7:45 a.m., Brodie Field
Lee County Schools
- May 27, 6:30 p.m., Albany Civic Center
Colquitt County Schools
- May 28, 8 a.m., Mack Tharpe Stadium
