First Alert Weather Day

Severe Storms Friday, Breezy Saturday, Cooler Sunshine for Mother’s Day
We are under an enhanced risk for severe storms here. Albany points north and through Atlanta slight risk for Valdosta. That puts us at a level three out of fiv
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are under an enhanced risk for severe storms here. Albany points north and through Atlanta slight risk for Valdosta. That puts us at a level three out of five. We could see numerous Strong to severe thunderstorms, a few intense thunderstorms, even a few tornadoes with this. And we will have probably several reports of damaging wind gusts with this type of scenario that’s going to play out so the timing on this is going to be early afternoon here in Albany right around 3pm is when we’ll see the greatest threat for strong storms. We’ll see temperatures low 70s Getting into the mid to upper 80s isolated thunderstorm lingering into this evening. You can see that rain chance still there around 7pm But then we’ll cool things down and we’ll clear things out. It’s gonna turn out to be a beautiful weekend it will be breezy tomorrow. Look at the cooler temperatures mid 80s And Mother’s Day will be the coolest day lower 80s will warm back up towards 90 By Tuesday morning lows as cool as 57 for mom.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

