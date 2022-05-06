Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home

The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.(Nina Flaherty via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, only to later realize it was actually a coyote pup.

They called a wildlife center for help.

The pup is a young male who was separated from his family, the center said.

Health officials helped determine the coyote, fortunately, did not pose a risk of rabies exposure.

Coyotes are a rabies vector species and if any of the family members had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact with the pup, it would have been euthanized and tested.

It is recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.

The pups will be raised together and given a chance to grow and learn natural behaviors in large, outdoor caging.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40%...
College grads expect to make $50,000 more at their first job than they actually will, survey finds
This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. ...
Indiana man charged with murder wins township primary race
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted...
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Henry Swinney III
Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn