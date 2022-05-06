Dougherty PD looking for missing juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts. Police said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described as 6′11, 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

