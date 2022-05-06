Ask the Expert
Dougherty PD looking for missing juvenile

Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road.
Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts. Police said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described as 6′11, 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

**MISSING JUVENILE ALERT**

Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Friday, May 6, 2022

