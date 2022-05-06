APD searching for aggravated assault suspect

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for an aggravated assault suspect who was involved in a shooting incident on Thursday morning, according to the agency.

On May 5, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Cleveland Street, around 11:37 a.m.

A witness told officers that he came outside and saw the suspect, later identified as Amber Jones, trying to assault his nephew with a baseball bat.

The witness was able to separate the two. Jones then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of them and fired four rounds.

The witness told officers that her rounds missed his nephew, but hit a brown 1998 Chevrolet Blazer.

Jones fled the scene in a red 2006 Ford Explorer displaying Ga Tag RXB2407.

No one was injured during this incident. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

